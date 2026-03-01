Ben Shelton Withdraws from Mexican Open: Injury Update & What It Means for Indian Wells (2026)

In a heartbreaking turn of events for tennis fans, Ben Shelton has withdrawn from the Mexican Open due to injury, leaving many to wonder about the recurring issue of player health in the sport. But here's where it gets controversial: Is the demanding schedule of professional tennis pushing athletes to their limits, or is this just an unfortunate coincidence? Shelton, fresh off his thrilling victory at the Dallas Open, where he saved championship points to defeat Taylor Fritz in a nail-biting 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 final, was set to compete as the number-three seed in Acapulco. However, the Mexican Open organizers confirmed that Shelton experienced discomfort in his quadriceps during the Dallas tournament, prompting his withdrawal. In a statement released on their X account, they expressed regret over his absence and wished him a speedy recovery. And this is the part most people miss: Shelton’s withdrawal follows that of Lorenzo Musetti, raising questions about the physical toll of the sport. Despite these setbacks, the tournament still boasts a strong lineup, including top seeds like Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur. Mexican fans can look forward to the action starting Monday, February 23. But what’s next for Shelton? He’s expected to heal up before the Indian Wells Masters 1000 event, where he’ll aim to improve on his 2025 quarterfinal finish. Shelton’s impressive 10-2 record this year has catapulted him into the top eight of the Live ATP Race to Turin, but with fierce competitors like Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev hot on his heels, can he maintain his position? Is the current tennis calendar sustainable for players’ health, or is it time for a radical change? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear your take on this pressing issue!