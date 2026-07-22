In a thrilling tennis encounter, Ben Shelton pulled off a remarkable comeback, leaving spectators wondering if divine intervention was at play. The match, which took place in Dallas, saw Shelton facing Taylor Fritz, and the outcome was anything but certain.

But here's where the story takes an intriguing turn: Shelton, after saving three championship points with a breathtaking display, attributed his success to a higher power. He claimed, 'I thank God.' Could this be the beginning of a new era in American tennis?

The match started with Fritz dominating. He swiftly took control in the second game, winning an impressive 28 consecutive first-serve points and easily securing the first set 6-3. Fritz almost broke through in the second set as well, pushing Shelton to the brink.

Shelton, however, refused to back down. He fought back, finding his rhythm and turning the tide at 2-2 in the second set. His ground strokes became a force to be reckoned with, and a powerful inside-out forehand winner triggered a burst of emotion. As the set progressed, Shelton's confidence grew, and he broke Fritz's serve at 3-4, showcasing a stunning array of shots. The crowd was on the edge of their seats, eager for the title-deciding set.

'When I win a set, I gain a lot of confidence,' Shelton later reflected. 'I start to play more freely and find my true form.'

The final set seemed to be heading towards a disappointing conclusion for Shelton. Serving at 4-5, he stumbled, facing two match points. But then, in a display of sheer determination, Shelton summoned his inner strength. He unleashed a 120-mph second serve, followed by an aggressive net rush and a decisive smash. The crowd was stunned, and Fritz was left reeling.

And this is where the match truly became legendary. Shelton broke Fritz's serve at 5-5 and quickly gained a 40-0 lead. Fritz, sensing the end, mounted a valiant effort, saving two match points. But fate had other plans. A slightly mishit forehand from Shelton caught the edge of Fritz's strings, landing just out of his reach. It was over.

Fritz, with a hint of humor, admitted, 'It was an enjoyable match, until the very end.' He acknowledged Shelton's ability to rise to the occasion during crucial moments.

Shelton's victory raises an intriguing question: Was it purely skill and determination, or did divine intervention play a role? The debate is sure to spark passionate discussions among tennis enthusiasts. What do you think? Was it a supernatural occurrence or simply the result of Shelton's unwavering belief in himself?