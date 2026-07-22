Ben Rice's MLB Home Run Derby 2026: Live Updates and Highlights (2026)

Ben Rice's journey to the MLB Home Run Derby is a testament to hard work and dedication. At just 27 years old, Rice is already making waves in the baseball world, having been drafted by the New York Yankees in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. His recent participation in the Home Run Derby, an event that showcases the league's biggest sluggers, is a dream come true for the young player. However, the road to this moment hasn't been without its challenges.

Rice's performance in the Derby itself was a mix of highs and lows. He started strong, hitting his first home run on his fifth swing, followed by another on his next swing, and a third on his eighth swing. This early momentum seemed to suggest a potential breakout performance. However, a steady diet of line drives followed, slowing him down until he hit his fifth home run on his 15th swing. The highlight of his night was his sixth homer, a 443-foot blast, which showcased his power potential. Unfortunately, his final home run came on his next-to-last swing, and he ended the round with a pop-up on his final swing.

Despite the mixed results, Rice's journey to the Derby is a fascinating one. His entry into the event was officially announced on social media, accompanied by a heartwarming video from his childhood. The video showed a young Ben Rice, just 22 years old, taking big swings against his dad, who was a college pitcher at Brown. This video not only highlights Rice's family's support but also his own dedication to the sport. Rice's inspiration for the Derby also comes from his Yankees teammates, particularly Aaron Judge, who won the event in 2017.

Rice's impact extends beyond the Home Run Derby. For the 2026 season, he is batting .279 with 29 home runs, 68 RBI, and a .971 OPS in 91 games. This impressive performance has earned him his first All-Star selection, solidifying his place in the league. His role as both a designated hitter and first baseman showcases his versatility and adaptability on the field.

The story of Ben Rice is a reminder that dreams can come true with hard work and dedication. His participation in the Home Run Derby is not just a personal achievement but also a moment that inspires his fans and teammates alike. As he continues to make his mark in the MLB, Rice's journey serves as a shining example of what can be accomplished through perseverance and passion.