Ben Asgari's Top Tips for Ladbrokes Geelong Racing (2026)

Ready to turn your luck around at the races? Ben Asgari’s Geelong tips are here to guide you through the day’s action, but here’s where it gets interesting—not all favorites are created equal. Let’s dive into his top picks and uncover why these horses might just be your ticket to a winning day.

Best Bet (Race 4) - 1. Cashout

This contender made a strong impression in a tough debut race, proving they’re no pushover. With a more favorable starting position and a slight increase in distance, Cashout is poised to settle closer to the front and make a serious run. But here’s the part most people miss: the barrier draw can be a game-changer, and Cashout’s improved position could be the edge they need to seal the deal.

Next Best (Race 2) - 8. Somethingsostrong

She’s a force to be reckoned with. In her first race back, Somethingsostrong finished with a burst of energy against much tougher competition. Now, with added fitness and a longer distance to work with, she’s perfectly set up to dominate. Controversial take? Some might argue she’s yet to prove herself at this distance, but her recent form suggests she’s ready to silence the doubters.

Best Value (Race 6) - 3. Miss Swift

Miss Swift showed promise in her first race back, but struggled in the wet conditions during her second outing. Now returning to a dry track, she looks like a steal at her current odds. And this is the part most people miss: track conditions can make or break a horse’s performance, and Miss Swift’s preference for dry ground could be the key to an upset.

For a full breakdown of today’s races, including expert analysis, odds, form factors, speed maps, and suggested bets, head over to the Racing.com Tipping Hub (https://www.racing.com/tips/?utmsource=articles&utmmedium=racing&utm_campaign=sb#/tipping-hub) – proudly presented by Sportsbet. Don’t just bet—bet smart.

Thought-provoking question for you: Do you think track conditions are overrated, or are they the make-or-break factor in horse racing? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!