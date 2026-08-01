Ben Affleck vs Jon Bernthal: The Ultimate Movie Franchise Debate! Who's Right? (2026)

When it comes to movie franchises, the debate is never-ending, and recently, Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal sparked a fascinating discussion about the greatest film series of all time. Their choices, while seemingly different, actually highlight the evolution and impact of specific genres within the film industry.

The Bourne vs. Rocky Showdown

In an interview, Jon Bernthal kicked things off with a bold question: "The goat movie franchise?" Ben Affleck, without hesitation, praised the Bourne franchise, citing its subversion of the spy thriller genre. He appreciated how the films grounded the action and introduced a morally conflicted hero, influencing future spy movies and even the James Bond reboot.

Bernthal, on the other hand, went old-school with Rocky, a Hollywood classic that redefined the sports drama genre. The first Rocky film, a Best Picture winner, set the stage for a franchise that has endured for five decades, with successful spin-offs like Creed.

What makes this debate intriguing is the irony Affleck pointed out. The original Rocky film's success lay in its promise of a one-time, no-rematch story, yet it became the very franchise it initially rejected. This irony reflects the allure and commercial appeal of continuing popular stories.

Redefining Genres

Both the Bourne and Rocky franchises have left an indelible mark on their respective genres. The Bourne films revolutionized the spy thriller, bringing a new level of realism and moral complexity to the genre. Meanwhile, Rocky's impact on sports dramas is undeniable, with its rags-to-riches story and iconic characters.

However, the debate doesn't end there. Other heavy-hitters like Star Wars, James Bond, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also shaped the film industry, each with its unique appeal and influence. Personally, I think it's fascinating how these franchises have become cultural touchstones, defining entire genres and leaving a lasting impact on popular culture.

The Allure of Franchises

What many people don't realize is that the success of a franchise often lies in its ability to tap into universal themes and desires. Whether it's the allure of a morally gray hero or the triumph of the underdog, these stories resonate with audiences on a deep level. When a film connects with viewers in such a way, it's no surprise that studios want to continue the journey, even if it means going against the original intent.

So, what's your take on the greatest movie franchise? Is it the innovative Bourne series or the timeless Rocky saga? Or do you have another favorite that deserves the crown? Join the discussion and let us know your thoughts!