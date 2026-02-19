Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Generous Gesture: Back-End Bonuses for 1,200 Crew Members (2026)

In a move that's sure to turn heads, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are shaking up the movie industry by giving back-end bonuses to the **1,200 crew members of their new film, The Rip.** This is a bold step, but why are they doing it? And what does it mean for the future of filmmaking?

Directed by Joe Carnahan, The Rip reunites the iconic duo on screen as Miami cops entangled in a web of distrust after stumbling upon a fortune in cash. But the real story here isn't just the plot; it's how Affleck and Damon, through their production company Artists Equity, are changing the game.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Affleck, now 53, and Damon, 55, explained their company's core mission: profit-sharing. They're adapting an old Hollywood model to the modern streaming landscape. "Netflix is obviously a streaming platform, business is obviously changing, there’s been a lot going on," Affleck noted, referencing the industry's shift. "And what we’re kind of trying to do is, in the old days, you knew how a movie did and you could get bonuses based on the box office performance."

They believe that a collaborative environment is key to a movie's success. As Affleck put it, "It’s really a collaborative art form." The more people who watch the movie, the more the crew members will benefit.

But here's where it gets controversial... In a world dominated by streaming services, where traditional box office numbers are less relevant, how do you reward the crew? Affleck and Damon are betting on a model that shares the wealth based on viewership. They want to ensure that the 1,200 crew members, from the stand-by painters to the camera operators, share in the movie's success.

Their remarks were met with applause, with Damon jokingly adding, "The more you guys watch this movie…" Affleck playfully chimed in, "Not that we could suggest that you just leave it on, unless you’re a good person."

This isn't the first time Affleck and Damon have collaborated. They've starred in numerous movies together, including the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting (1997), the comedy Dogma (1999), and the sports drama Air (2023).

In 2022, they launched Artists Equity, an artist-led studio focused on sharing profits with everyone involved. This replaced their previous production studio, Pearl Street Films, which operated from 2012 to 2022.

The Rip will be available on Netflix starting Friday.

