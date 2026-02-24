Belkin Charging Case Pro for Switch 2: Hands-On at CES 2026! (2026)

Imagine never having to worry about your Nintendo Switch 2 dying mid-game again. Belkin just unveiled a game-changer at CES 2026, and it's not just another charging case. Meet the Charging Case Pro, a premium accessory designed to pamper your Switch 2 with features that go beyond the basics. But here's where it gets controversial: is a $100 price tag justified for a charging case, no matter how feature-rich? Let’s dive in.

This isn’t your average power bank. The Charging Case Pro packs a 10,000mAh battery with up to 30W fast charging, ensuring your Switch 2 stays juiced up for those marathon gaming sessions. But what really steals the show is the LCD screen on the exterior, a feature that’s both practical and sleek. It lets you monitor your battery life at a glance, something most charging cases overlook. And this is the part most people miss: it also doubles as a sturdy tabletop stand, addressing one of the biggest complaints about the original Switch’s flimsy stand. While it’s not indestructible, it’s a significant upgrade.

Belkin didn’t stop there. The case includes a dedicated flap for storing game cards and a hidden compartment for smart trackers—a clever deterrent for potential thieves. Crafted from premium materials, the company promises this case is built to last. At CES, the sample on display (sans Switch 2, oddly) showcased thoughtful design touches, like an oval cutout for the battery indicator and USB-C port, eliminating the need to remove the battery for charging. The tabletop stand feels solid and works both inside and outside the case, though Engadget’s Mat Smith joked, ‘I should’ve brought my own Switch 2 to test it out!’

Available in off-white, sage, and dark grey, the Charging Case Pro is priced at $100—a $30 jump from its predecessor. Is it worth the premium? That’s up for debate. While the added features are undeniably convenient, the price might make some gamers hesitate. Let us know in the comments: would you splurge for this high-end accessory?

Belkin also showcased other charging solutions at CES. The UltraCharge Pro Power Bank, priced at $100 and available in February, can charge two devices simultaneously. Meanwhile, the BoostCharge power bank is an ultra-slim option starting at $60, though it won’t hit shelves until later this year. Whether you’re a Switch 2 enthusiast or just someone who hates low-battery anxiety, Belkin’s latest lineup has something to offer—but at a cost that’s sure to spark discussion.

