Belinda Bencic moves Switzerland to brink of United Cup QFs | ATP Tour | Tennis (2026)

Get ready for an exciting tennis showdown as Switzerland takes on Italy in the United Cup!

A Swiss Advantage

Belinda Bencic, the Swiss star, has put her team in a commanding position with a straight-sets victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini. This win gives Switzerland a crucial 1-0 lead in their tie, bringing them closer to the quarterfinals of the United Cup.

But here's where it gets interesting: Stan Wawrinka, another Swiss hero, can seal the deal for his country by winning his singles match against Flavio Cobolli. If Cobolli manages to level the tie, the fate of the teams will rest on the mixed doubles match, adding an extra layer of excitement to this tennis battle.

Bencic's Brilliant Performance

In a thrilling first set, Bencic and Paolini exchanged breaks, with Bencic's backhand cross-court return standing out as a highlight. Bencic's mental strength was on full display as she held her serve and extended her lead, despite losing to Paolini twice in 2025.

"I'm thrilled with my performance today," Bencic said after the match. "It was a mental battle, and I had to remind myself that this was my time to shine."

Paolini fought back, holding her serve and breaking Bencic to level the score at 4-4. However, Bencic's backhand pass down the line broke Paolini's momentum, and she took the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Paolini struggled to keep up with Bencic's powerful game, dropping three games in a row. Despite a strong effort, Paolini couldn't prevent Bencic from breaking her serve once more, sealing the match and giving Switzerland a crucial 1-0 lead.

Bencic's impressive performance, with six breaks of Paolini's serve, showcases her dominance on the court. With a 2-0 singles record, Bencic has been a key player for Switzerland, following her win over Leolia Jeanjean on Saturday.

And this is the part most people miss: the United Cup is not just about individual matches; it's a team effort. Switzerland's success relies on the collective performance of its players, and Bencic's victory is a testament to their strong team spirit.

So, who will emerge victorious in this tennis battle? Will Switzerland continue their dominant run, or will Italy fight back? Stay tuned to find out!

