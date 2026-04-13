Behind the Scenes with Endangered Species: A Day in the Life at Marwell Zoo (2026)

Imagine dedicating your days to caring for creatures so rare, they’re on the brink of vanishing forever. For Rhiannon Wolff, a hoofstock animal keeper at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire, this isn’t just a job—it’s a profound privilege. But here’s where it gets emotional: Wolff doesn’t just work with animals; she’s part of a global effort to save species from extinction, one hoof, stripe, and warty pig at a time.

Wolff’s role is as diverse as the animals she cares for—from majestic giraffes and zebras to the lesser-known Visayan warty pigs and red river hogs. Among her favorites are the Przewalski’s horses, a species so endangered that today’s population descends from just 12 captive individuals. And this is the part most people miss: these horses, once declared extinct in the wild, are now being reintroduced to their native Kazakhstan, thanks to efforts like those at Marwell Zoo.

Wolff’s journey into zookeeping wasn’t linear. Initially drawn to veterinary medicine, she discovered specialized courses focused on exotic animals. ‘I realized I could combine my love for animals with conservation work,’ she explains. After earning a degree in zoo management and an internship at Chester Zoo, she landed at Marwell in 2020, initially for a maternity cover role. ‘I never left,’ she smiles.

Her days are a blend of hands-on care and meticulous observation. From cleaning enclosures to providing nutritional enrichment, Wolff ensures the animals thrive. Here’s where it gets controversial: training large species like rhinos and giraffes for medical procedures—such as X-rays and blood draws—raises questions about animal welfare. But Wolff emphasizes it’s done voluntarily, with the animals’ trust and cooperation. ‘It’s incredible to see a rhino stand still for an X-ray, knowing they’re doing it by choice,’ she says.

The Przewalski’s horses hold a special place in her heart. ‘They’re feisty, hardy, and uniquely social,’ she describes. But their interactions can be intense. ‘When they clash, it’s shocking—a reminder of their wild nature.’ In January, two females, Shara and Togs, left Marwell for Kazakhstan. ‘It’s bittersweet,’ Wolff admits. ‘But being part of their journey from birth to rewilding is what makes this job extraordinary.’

Wolff’s work isn’t without challenges. Saying goodbye to animals, whether to the wild or other zoos, is hard. Yet, she finds purpose in conservation. ‘It’s a privilege to contribute to something bigger,’ she reflects. Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: As we celebrate successes like the Przewalski’s horse reintroduction, how can we ensure such efforts aren’t just temporary fixes but long-term solutions?

From the ‘chunky little’ Przewalski’s horses to the gentle okapi, Wolff’s passion is undeniable. ‘When a wild animal chooses to interact with you, it’s a moment of pure connection,’ she says. Her story isn’t just about caring for animals—it’s about safeguarding their future. And that, she believes, is the ultimate privilege.