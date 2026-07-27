Behind the Scenes: Saoirse-Monica Jackson's Vogue Photoshoot with Local NI Talent (2026)

The world of fashion and celebrity is a fascinating realm, and sometimes, the most unexpected collaborations can lead to remarkable outcomes. This is the story of Bryony Coles, a photographer from Belfast, and her incredible journey that culminated in a feature in the prestigious fashion magazine, Vogue. Coles' dream of working with Vogue became a reality when she organized a photoshoot with Saoirse-Monica Jackson, a rising star from the hit TV show Derry Girls. This is a tale of talent, perseverance, and the power of reaching out to your dreams.

Coles, with her keen eye for local creative talent, reached out to Jackson on Instagram, expressing her desire to collaborate. Despite her initial doubts about imposter syndrome, Jackson responded positively, and the project took off. The photoshoot, held at a property on Lawrence Hill in Londonderry, showcased the best of Northern Ireland's creative scene. It was a dream come true for Coles, who had always wanted to work with Vogue, akin to the iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' moment.

The collaboration extended beyond the photoshoot. Coles' group chat was abuzz with excitement, and the project gained momentum when Jackson's PR team secured an interview with Vogue. The article, featuring Jackson's reflections on her rise to fame and her diverse roles, was a hard-kept secret until its publication. Coles' 'pinch-yourself' moment arrived when she became a Vogue-published photographer, a testament to her talent and perseverance.

The photoshoot involved a talented team, including Roisin McMenamin, a trainee hairdresser, and Aoife Boyle, a bridal makeup artist. McMenamin described the experience as a 'pinch-yourself moment', highlighting Jackson's down-to-earth nature, which made the collaboration even more special. Boyle, who did extensive research on Jackson's makeup preferences, ensured the final look was tailored to her tastes, showcasing the level of attention to detail in the project.

The success of the photoshoot and the Vogue feature is a testament to the power of local talent and the importance of reaching out to one's dreams. Coles' story inspires us to believe in ourselves and take that first step towards our goals. It also highlights the potential for local talent to gain recognition and success without having to leave home, a message that resonates with aspiring artists and creators everywhere.