Becky Lynch's Response to MJF's Interview: A Friendly Exchange? (2026)

Wrestling fans, get ready for a surprising crossover that’s sparking conversations across the ring and the silver screen! But here’s where it gets controversial... AEW World Champion MJF recently dropped a bombshell during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, revealing his unexpected connection to the upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2. While discussing his audition for the movie, MJF shared, 'I actually auditioned to be the evil golfer that would have been beside Becky Lynch’s character. Becky rules, by the way. If you don’t like Becky Lynch, go fck yourself.'* Bold words from a bold champion, but they didn’t go unnoticed.

And this is the part most people miss... Becky Lynch herself seemingly acknowledged MJF’s comments with a cryptic yet playful tweet: 'BECKY BELIEVERS come in all shapes and sizes. They are from all walks of life. Some are even located behind FORBIDDEN DOORS!' Paired with a photo, her post subtly nods to MJF’s shoutout while keeping the wrestling world buzzing. Could this be a friendly nod between two industry powerhouses, or is there more to this story than meets the eye?

Here’s the kicker: MJF’s unfiltered praise for Becky Lynch has reignited debates about the blurred lines between wrestling rivalries and real-life respect. Are these public exchanges genuine, or just another layer of the wrestling persona? And what does this mean for the future of cross-promotional collaborations in sports entertainment? One thing’s for sure: this unexpected interaction has fans and critics alike talking. What do you think? Is this a harmless exchange, or the start of something bigger? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!