Beavers in Animation: From Buck Beaver to Hoppers — A Beavertastic History (2026)

Beavers have been an intriguing and often underrepresented element in animation, with a rich history spanning from the Golden Age of Animation to modern-day CGI movies. The article delves into the diverse portrayal of beavers, from their comedic roles to their more serious and symbolic appearances. It highlights the unique appeal of beavers in animation, such as their ability to convey anger, friendliness, and even intelligence. The author also discusses the impact of beavers in various animated series and films, including their presence in preschool shows, adult series, and even live-action comedies. The article concludes by asking readers to share their favorite animated beavers, suggesting that the beaver's versatility and charm continue to captivate audiences across different mediums and generations.