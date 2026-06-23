Beauty Industry Diversity Report: Inclusive Brands Win in 2025 (2026)

The beauty industry's progress in diverse representation in 2025 is a double-edged sword. While the data from SeeMe and Circana shows that inclusive brands grew 1.8 times faster in sales, the overall industry still has a long way to go. Here's a breakdown of the findings and my thoughts on what they imply.

The Good: Inclusive Brands are Winning

Certified Inclusive Brands: 16% of the assessed brands were deemed "Certified Inclusive," meaning they consistently represent diverse communities in their marketing and brand identity. This is a significant step forward, and it's encouraging to see brands like Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, E.l.f. Beauty, and Charlotte Tilbury leading the way.

16% of the assessed brands were deemed "Certified Inclusive," meaning they consistently represent diverse communities in their marketing and brand identity. This is a significant step forward, and it's encouraging to see brands like Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, E.l.f. Beauty, and Charlotte Tilbury leading the way. Sales Growth: "Certified Inclusive" brands grew sales 1.8 times faster than less inclusive brands in 2025, proving that diversity is a competitive advantage. This is a powerful message for the industry.

The Challenges: Representation Gaps Persist

Colorism: Despite some progress, colorism remains a major issue. Talent with deep skin tones still receives less than 25% of screen time, indicating a persistent bias in casting and representation.

Despite some progress, colorism remains a major issue. Talent with deep skin tones still receives less than 25% of screen time, indicating a persistent bias in casting and representation. Gender Nonconforming Talent: Representation of gender nonconforming talent decreased to 0.7% of screen time, a regression from the previous two years. This highlights the need for ongoing efforts to include diverse gender identities in the industry.

Representation of gender nonconforming talent decreased to 0.7% of screen time, a regression from the previous two years. This highlights the need for ongoing efforts to include diverse gender identities in the industry. Age and Racial Bias: White talent dominates across all beauty categories, with 42% of talent known or perceived to be white. This reflects a broader industry bias towards younger, white talent, which needs to be addressed.

My Take: A Work in Progress

While the data shows progress, it's clear that the beauty industry still has a long way to go in terms of diverse representation. The persistent gaps in colorism, gender representation, and racial diversity are concerning. However, the growth of inclusive brands and the proven competitive advantage of diversity are encouraging signs.

What's needed is a sustained commitment from all players in the industry. Brands need to go beyond tokenism and genuinely integrate diverse representation into their core values. Consumers, too, need to demand and support these changes. Only then can the beauty industry truly become a leader in inclusive representation.