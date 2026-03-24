Beatles Films: Hidden Postcard Trail Reveals First Glimpse of Upcoming Quadrilogy (2026)

A hidden postcard trail has given the first glimpse of four new Beatles films, sparking excitement among fans and students alike. The limited-edition postcards, featuring each member of the Fab Four, were distributed at various landmarks in Liverpool, New York, Tokyo, and Hamburg. Among the lucky recipients was a student at Paul McCartney's Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), who found a 'Paul' card and is now on a mission to get it signed by the legendary musician. The secret drop was a clever marketing strategy to promote Sam Mendes' upcoming quadrilogy, which will tell the story of the Beatles from the perspective of each band member. But here's where it gets controversial... The films have been announced, but the casting has sparked debate among fans. While some are excited to see the story of the Beatles told on screen, others are questioning the choice of actors, particularly the decision to cast Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney. And this is the part most people miss... The postcards were not just a fun treasure hunt for students; they also served as a subtle reminder of the films' announcement and a chance to engage with the project on social media. As the excitement builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the films, hoping to gain a deeper understanding of the Beatles' story. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the casting choices? Or do you have a different interpretation of the films' potential? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Beatles Films: Hidden Postcard Trail Reveals First Glimpse of Upcoming Quadrilogy (2026)

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