Bears Cap Space: Unlocking Flexibility and Opportunities (2026)

The Bears' Cap Space Flexibility: Unveiling the True Potential

The Bears' Cap Space Dilemma: A Misconception

The Bears' cap space situation is often misunderstood. While it's true they have negative cap space heading into the 2026 NFL offseason, this doesn't mean they lack flexibility. In fact, they have more options than fans might realize. Ryan Poles, the general manager, has a history of strategic spending, as evidenced by last year's acquisitions of Thuney, Jackson, Dalman, Jarrett, and Odeyingbo, all signed for over $10 million annually.

Manipulating the Cap: A Strategic Approach

The key to understanding the Bears' flexibility lies in the concept of cap manipulation. Former GM Ryan Pace employed void years to extend cap hits beyond contract durations, a strategy that allowed him to sign notable players like Andy Dalton, Germain Ifedi, and Jesse James. While the Bears aren't in a dire situation requiring void years, they will likely restructure contracts, increasing 2027 cap hits while decreasing 2026 hits, thus creating short-term cap space.

Restructuring: A Strategic Move

Let's illustrate this with an example. Restructuring contracts for players like DJ Moore, Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, Joe Thuney, Dayo Odeyingbo, Jonah Jackson, Grady Jarrett, Drew Dalman, Kyler Gordon, and Cole Kmet could transform the Bears' cap space from negative $5.3 million to a positive $73.7 million in 2026, all without releasing a player.

Strategic Restructuring: A Balanced Approach

However, restructuring all these contracts is not ideal. It would result in just over $3 million in 2027 cap space, a concern when extending Darnell Wright's contract is a priority. Instead, the Bears should focus on restructuring contracts for players like Thuney, Jackson, Dalman, Sweat, and Johnson, who are likely to remain with the team in 2027.

Avoiding Costly Mistakes

Restructuring players on bad, expensive contracts can be risky. The Bears should avoid restructuring Odeyingbo and Jarrett, who failed to meet expectations in 2025. Instead, they can explore contract extensions for players like Edmunds, Swift, Dexter, and Stevenson, who are set to become free agents in 2027, potentially creating more cap space in 2026.

The Trade Option: A Strategic Move

Trading DJ Moore could be a strategic move. Despite his high cap hit, Moore's performance in 2025 (682 receiving yards) doesn't justify the $28.5 million cap hit. Teams in need of wide receivers might be willing to take on his contract, providing the Bears with valuable picks and depth at other positions.

Maximizing Cap Space: A Strategic Plan

If the Bears trade Moore, they could restructure contracts and release players to create over $62.4 million in cap space in 2026. This opens up opportunities for significant investments in high-level defensive linemen, safeties, and extensions for players like Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Nahshon Wright, and Braxton Jones in 2027.

Conclusion: Embracing Flexibility

The Bears' cap space situation is not a cause for panic. General manager Ryan Poles has demonstrated a strategic approach to spending and cap management. By restructuring contracts, exploring trades, and making strategic investments, the Bears can maximize their flexibility and continue to build a competitive roster.