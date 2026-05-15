Bear vs. Homeowner: A Battle in Altadena (2026)

The Persistent Altadena Bear: A Homeowner's Frustration and Legal Options

In the quiet neighborhood of Altadena, a homeowner's patience is wearing thin as he battles an unwelcome tenant—a bear that has made his crawlspace home. Ken Johnson, a resident of this serene community, is at his wit's end, considering legal action against the state after months of persistent bear intrusion.

Johnson's encounter with the bear began around Thanksgiving, and since then, he's tried every trick in the book to evict the uninvited guest. From air horns to chemical scents, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has attempted various methods to encourage the bear to leave. However, the bear persists, causing damage and posing safety risks.

The bear's tenacity is evident in its ability to break a strap holding a gas line in place, leading Johnson to shut off the gas for safety. This has resulted in a lack of hot showers and other inconveniences. To address the financial burden, Johnson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to repair the damage caused by the bear's presence.

Despite the efforts, the bear remains, and Fish and Wildlife's latest strategy involves monitoring the bear's movements with a camera. A spokesperson assured KTLA that the department remains committed to the situation, but legal analyst Alison Triessl suggests that the homeowner may have grounds for a lawsuit.

Triessl highlights the department's 19-page policy, which emphasizes the need to exhaust all remedies before giving up. She argues that the department should not abandon the homeowner, especially when the bear continues to cause issues. Johnson's frustration is shared by many, as the bear's persistence raises questions about the effectiveness of the department's response.

As the situation unfolds, Johnson's story serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by homeowners in wildlife-rich areas. The question remains: what legal recourse does Johnson have, and will the state take responsibility for the bear's persistent presence?