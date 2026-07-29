In the quiet suburbs of Edina, Minnesota, an unexpected visitor has been making appearances, causing a stir among residents. The recent sightings of a black bear wandering through backyards have sparked both curiosity and concern. John Meehan, a resident of Edina, captured a startling moment on his surveillance camera, revealing a bear ambling through his backyard. This incident is not an isolated case, as another neighbor in the Country Club neighborhood also witnessed a bear just after midnight on Sunday. The bear's journey through urban areas, such as Elise Grennan's backyard near Lake Pamela, highlights the expanding range of black bears in Minnesota. While some residents, like Meehan, remain calm, acknowledging their familiarity with bears from cabin experiences, others express a sense of unease. The Minnesota DNR is actively monitoring this situation, encouraging residents to report bear sightings online. As the bear population expands, the potential for human-bear conflicts increases, prompting the DNR to take proactive measures to understand and manage this growing issue.
Bear Spotted in Twin Cities Backyards: What You Need to Know! (2026)
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