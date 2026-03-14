BDCA trio turn the heat up on bowlers with century knocks (2026)

Cricket fans, brace yourselves for a thrilling showdown! The Bendigo District Cricket Association (BDCA) is heating up as the formidable Strathdale-Maristians reclaim their spot at the top of the ladder, thanks to a trio of century-makers who left bowlers reeling. But here's where it gets even more exciting: Daniel Clohesy’s breathtaking 158-run innings, captured in a stunning photo by Luke West, wasn’t just a display of skill—it was a statement. And this is the part most people miss: while Strathdale-Maristians’ dominance feels familiar, the journey to the top this season has been anything but predictable. With powerhouse performances like these, the question remains: can anyone stop them? Or will their reign continue unchallenged? Controversially, some argue that such dominance might stifle competition, but is that really the case, or are we witnessing the rise of a cricketing dynasty? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think Strathdale-Maristians’ success is a boon for the league, or does it pose a problem? Meanwhile, don’t forget to subscribe for unlimited access to all the action, including today’s top stories curated by our news team, along with crosswords, Sudoku, and more to keep you entertained.

BDCA trio turn the heat up on bowlers with century knocks (2026)

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