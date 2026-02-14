BCS 46th Batch: Understanding Non-Cadre Appointments and Legal Perspectives (2026)

A group of candidates who successfully passed the written exam for the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination have addressed a pressing issue: the absence of non-cadre posts in the recruitment notification. This has sparked concern among job seekers, but the candidates have clarified that there is no legal impediment to non-cadre appointments from their batch.

Let's delve into the details. The Non-Cadre Appointment (Special) Rules, 2023, provides a clear framework. Rule 4(1) states that while non-cadre posts can be mentioned in the advertisement, it is not mandatory. Thus, the absence of such posts does not hinder subsequent appointments.

Furthermore, Rule 6(1) empowers the Public Service Commission to recommend candidates for non-cadre positions once the government issues a requisition. Rule 8 grants the government the authority to address technical and administrative matters through a gazette notification.

The candidates' press release highlights that non-cadre appointments have been a consistent practice following nearly all previous BCS examinations. Excluding the 46th BCS batch would be an anomaly.

They urge the government to provide a list of vacant non-cadre posts and make appointments from their batch. The candidates believe that any procedural issues can be swiftly resolved through a gazette notification.

This matter, they emphasize, is a matter of administrative will. They call for a timely decision to ensure that their batch is not left behind in the appointment process.

