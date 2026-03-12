BC Parks Fee Hike: What You Need to Know for 2026 Camping Season (2026)

BC Parks' New Camping Fees: A Controversial Move?

BC Parks has announced a significant change to its camping fees, sparking debate among outdoor enthusiasts.

In a move that has left many campers curious and others questioning, BC Parks is implementing a dual strategy to manage its popular camping destinations. Firstly, they are increasing camping fees for the first time in over a decade, and secondly, they are introducing a unique surcharge for non-BC residents.

But here's where it gets interesting: starting May 15, non-BC residents will face an additional $20 flat rate for various camping experiences, including frontcountry camping, backcountry trips, cabin rentals, and even mooring buoys. This move is expected to impact approximately 15% of BC Parks visitors, who come from outside the province.

The fee increases will affect 59 high-demand frontcountry parks and four popular backcountry parks, while 388 other parks will remain unchanged. For example, parks like Bear Creek, EC Manning, Ellison, and Fintry, deemed "high-use" in the BC Southern Interior, will see price hikes.

BC residents, on the other hand, will experience average increases of 40 cents per night during the shoulder season and $13.29 per night during the summer. The average nightly rate will be $30.81 in the shoulder season and $42.91 in the summer, with the highest fees now reaching $51 per night.

The province attributes these changes to a significant increase in visitation, with a 30% growth over the past six years, resulting in over 27 million visits annually. The 59 frontcountry parks experiencing fee increases have witnessed a remarkable 40% jump in visitors over the past decade.

"Parks and trails are invaluable public spaces that contribute to community health, well-being, and local economies across British Columbia," says Louise Pedersen from the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC. She adds, "As usage continues to rise, targeted reinvestment in our parks system is crucial to ensure these benefits remain accessible to British Columbians and to support the necessary infrastructure and stewardship."

And this is the part most people miss: BC Parks is now offering camping reservations three months in advance of arrival dates.

So, what do you think? Is this a fair strategy to manage the increased demand and maintain the quality of our parks? Or is it a controversial move that may deter visitors? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!