BBL Finals Controversy: Sydney Sixers Coach Speaks Out on Exhausting Schedule (2026)

The Sydney Sixers' coach, Greg Shipperd, expressed frustration over the BBL finals' scheduling, which he deemed too hectic and disruptive for his team's preparation. The Sixers faced a challenging travel schedule, flying to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, and back to Perth within eight days, with back-to-back matches in Sydney and Perth just three days apart. This intense itinerary left the team with minimal training time, impacting their performance in the grand final against the Perth Scorchers. Shipperd criticized the lack of training opportunities, suggesting it was unusual for elite sports teams to be denied proper preparation. He also questioned the decision to continue play during heavy rain, citing the potential for a reset to ensure fair conditions for both teams. The coach's concerns highlight the delicate balance between scheduling and player well-being, prompting discussions on the ideal approach to tournament organization.

