Unveiling the Truth: AI's Role in Iran Protests

In a world where information travels at lightning speed, it's crucial to separate fact from fiction. Today, we delve into the fascinating yet controversial topic of AI's impact on the Iran protests.

At BBC Verify Live, we're committed to bringing you the facts. Our team has been meticulously analyzing online footage of the protests across Iran, where sadly, at least six lives have been lost. In collaboration with BBC Persian, we're monitoring and verifying videos to ensure an accurate portrayal of the unrest.

But here's where it gets intriguing: amidst the genuine images, we've uncovered footage manipulated using artificial intelligence. Some of these AI-generated visuals are spreading far and wide, and we're dedicated to uncovering the signs of AI manipulation.

Our experts are also scrutinizing new developments, including the tragic nightclub fire in Switzerland that claimed at least 40 lives. A viral image claiming to capture the fire's inception is being circulated, and we provide comprehensive coverage on the BBC News live page.

Additionally, we anticipate the release of critical health service statistics for England this winter, including A&E waiting times and ambulance handovers. Stay tuned for the latest insights.

And this is the part most people miss: the potential for AI to distort reality. As we navigate these complex times, it's essential to question what we see and hear.