BBA Certification Body Loses UKAS Accreditation: What Happened? (2026)

The BBA, a trusted name in construction certification, has recently faced a temporary setback. But here's where it gets controversial... Despite being overseen by the UKAS National Accreditation Body, the BBA's own accreditation has been suspended due to a change in corporate structure in 2025. This means that the BBA, which is responsible for certifying building products and systems, is currently unable to issue certificates under its Accreditation status. However, the BBA assures that the issues are purely administrative, concerning company documentation, and do not affect its competency or ability to function as a Certification Body. The BBA is working to resolve these issues and does not anticipate any impact on the overall Certification process. This situation raises questions about the reliability of certification bodies and the potential consequences for the construction industry. What do you think? Do you think this will impact the construction industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below.