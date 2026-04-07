Baywatch Reboot: David Chokachi Returns as Cody Madison (2026)

Get ready for a splash of nostalgia! The iconic 'Baywatch' is making a comeback, and it's bringing back a familiar face. David Chokachi, who played the charming Cody Madison in the original series, is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated reboot. But here's where it gets interesting... Chokachi's return raises the question: How will the new 'Baywatch' pay homage to the classic while staying true to its modern twist? Will Cody's iconic red trunks make a comeback, or will the show take a more contemporary approach? And this is the part most people miss... The reboot promises to explore the evolution of the Baywatch legacy, blending the past with the present. Will Cody's mentorship and free wings still be a part of the show's charm? Or will the new 'Baywatch' take a different path? Join us as we dive into the controversy and excitement of the reboot, and share your thoughts in the comments! Will you be tuning in to see if Cody's legacy lives on?