Bauke Mollema's Cycling Career: 19 Years of Pro Peloton Highlights (2026)

A cycling legend bids farewell: Bauke Mollema's 19-year journey comes to an end. But here's where it gets interesting...

The Dutch cyclist, now 39, has decided to retire after a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades. Mollema's dedication to just two teams, Rabobank and Lidl-Trek, showcases a unique loyalty in the cycling world. He began his pro journey with Rabobank's development squad, turning pro in 2008, and then made a seamless transition to Trek in 2015, where he found his home.

Mollema's achievements are impressive, with 18 victories to his name. He's tasted success at the Tour de France, winning two stages, and even claimed a stage victory at the 2013 Vuelta a España. However, his most memorable win came at Il Lombardia in 2019, where he outraced Alejandro Valverde with an incredible solo ride.

As we bid farewell to Mollema, we can't help but wonder: What's next for this cycling icon? And this is the part most people miss... Mollema's retirement announcement has sparked debates among cycling enthusiasts. Some argue that he could have continued, while others believe it's the perfect time for a well-deserved break. What's your take? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the legacy of this cycling great!

