Bauer Media Group and Resuscitation Council UK Join Forces to Save Lives (2026)

Bauer Media Group and Resuscitation Council UK (RCUK) are joining forces to save more lives by raising awareness of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), tackling inequalities in cardiac arrest survival, and expanding access to defibrillators nationwide. This partnership is a bold step towards changing the reality that survival from cardiac arrest shouldn't depend on your postcode or background. Every year, more than 40,000 people suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, yet less than 1 in 10 survive. Survival rates are lowest in deprived communities, where CPR is performed less often. Over a third (38%) of UK adults have never received CPR training, and only 22% of people from certain ethnic minority backgrounds have received training in the last decade, compared to 41% of the wider UK population. But here's where it gets controversial... This partnership aims to close that gap. Bauer Media Outdoor is transforming everyday infrastructure into a lifesaving network of emergency access points. Defibrillators are being installed in select communication kiosks nationwide and in bus shelters in Portsmouth, each clearly marked and registered on The Circuit, the UK’s national defibrillator network. This means emergency services can instantly direct people to the nearest available unit. To support those moments, RCUK CPQR codes will be added to relevant communication kiosks and bus shelters, delivering guidance on the steps needed for CPR and using a defibrillator. Later this year, a nationwide Out of Home campaign will reinforce awareness on digital screens across the UK. Bauer Media Publishing has already rolled out RCUK advertising across its portfolio of magazines and digital titles, spanning lifestyle, entertainment, automotive, and leisure brands. Bauer Media Audio will take the message onto the airwaves later this year with creative campaigns across some of the UK’s best-loved stations, including Greatest Hits Radio, Magic and Jazz FM. The collaboration also includes a CPR awareness programme for Bauer Media Group staff across all three businesses, embedding lifesaving knowledge internally while driving impact externally. Together, these channels create a powerful, multi-platform effort to raise awareness, tackle inequalities, and expand access to life-saving knowledge and tools nationwide. So, what do you think? Do you agree that this partnership is a step in the right direction? Or do you have a different perspective on how we can improve cardiac arrest survival rates? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.