Bats and Being: A Deep Dive into Climate Change and Urban Wildlife (2026)

The Power of Listening: Unveiling the City's True Rhythm

Imagine a city where the sounds of nature, often drowned out by urban noise, suddenly become a captivating symphony. This is the essence of 'Bats and Being', an audio artwork that invites us to rediscover our cities through the eyes (or rather, ears) of these fascinating creatures.

A City's Secret Symphony

In Geelong, every evening at dusk, a unique spectacle unfolds. The city's flying foxes, with their graceful flight, remind us of a connection to nature that is often overlooked in our concrete jungles. It's a daily reminder that we share this space with other living beings, and that our actions have an impact on their world, just as their presence enriches ours.

Rediscovering Nature's Rhythms

'Bats and Being' is an invitation to slow down and reconnect with the natural world. In a city like Geelong, where electric lights and insulated buildings can mask the passing of seasons, this artwork serves as a reminder of the cycles of life that continue beyond our human-centric perspectives.

The 23-minute audio journey takes listeners on a path from the bustling city noise to a shared, peaceful presence with these flying mammals. It's a unique perspective, offering a different way to experience and understand our urban environments.

The Artist's Journey: A Personal Connection

Mik Aidt, a journalist and musician, shares his personal connection to these bats. Living close to Eastern Park, he developed a ritual of waiting for the bats each evening, witnessing their graceful flight overhead. This daily encounter inspired his audio artwork, which he describes as a way to communicate care, relationship, and vulnerability through art and sound.

A Guided Walk: Unveiling the Bats' World

A key moment in Mik's journey was a guided walk with researchers, where he learned about the bats' lives and living conditions. This experience shifted his perspective, revealing the bats as gentle, social beings with a complex language of their own. The realization that these creatures, often associated with fear and darkness, are in fact caring and intimate with one another, brought a new depth to his understanding.

The Impact of Extreme Heat: A Call to Action

The artwork takes on a deeper meaning in the context of extreme heatwaves. As temperatures rise, threatening both humans and bats, the work becomes a powerful statement on climate change. It asks us to consider our role in this changing climate and the kind of care and responsibility we owe to the other species sharing our planet.

A Different Listening Experience

'Bats and Being' is not your typical ambient nature audio. It's an invitation to reflect, to have conversations, and to feel compassion for the challenges we face in transitioning to a more sustainable future. It's a call to action, urging us to feel the impact of climate change and to take responsibility for our actions.

The Power of Connection: Belonging in a City

For Mik, belonging is about connection - with each other, with our environment, and with the living systems around us. The bats, he says, are not just visitors; they are fellow citizens of Geelong. Standing quietly near them, sharing a presence, has given him a deep sense of warmth and connection to the city and its unique inhabitants.

Exhibition Details: 'Bats & Belonging'

'Bats & Belonging' is an exhibition that brings together artists exploring the theme of living well together, human and non-human alike. It runs from 5th to 21st February 2026, with a special opening event on 7th February. The exhibition is located at Untether Gallery, offering a unique space to explore and reflect on our shared existence with these fascinating creatures.

Get to Know the Bats of Geelong

For those intrigued by the world of Geelong's flying foxes, the exhibition provides an opportunity to learn more and connect with these amazing animals. It's a chance to see them not just as creatures of the night, but as integral parts of our urban ecosystem, deserving of our respect and care.