Baton Rouge Schools: What's Closed Due to Icy Weather? (2026)

Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in Louisiana—a rare sight that’s both breathtaking and, let’s be honest, a bit chaotic. But here’s where it gets tricky: as freezing temperatures follow heavy rain, schools across the Baton Rouge area are scrambling to keep students safe. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about closing doors; it’s about ensuring learning doesn’t freeze along with the weather. Let’s dive into how local schools are handling this icy challenge.

As Louisiana braces for a chilly blast, several Baton Rouge area schools are opting for closures or remote learning. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, the region’s largest, took the lead by announcing its closure for Monday—a full two days earlier than planned. Instead of in-person classes, students will tackle take-home assignments or log in for online lessons, depending on their school’s setup. This proactive move set the tone for other districts to follow suit.

By Saturday, a wave of closures swept through the area. Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes, along with Central and Zachary school districts, all confirmed they’d be shutting their doors. Other districts are keeping a close eye on the weather, promising updates on their Monday plans by Sunday afternoon. But here’s where it gets controversial: while many applaud these decisions for prioritizing safety, some wonder if remote learning truly replaces the value of in-person education during short-term disruptions.

Charter, private, and parochial schools often follow the lead of their local public districts. The Diocese of Baton Rouge, for instance, typically aligns with public school closures, and many of its schools have already announced Monday closures. For the latest updates on Catholic school closures, visit https://diobr.org/news/winter-weather-updates26.

Higher education isn’t immune to the freeze either. LSU, Southern University, and FranU have all canceled in-person classes, shifting to remote instruction for the day. While this ensures continuity, it raises questions about the effectiveness of last-minute virtual learning for college students.

Here’s a breakdown of the schools with closures or alternative plans for Monday. For more details, check their official websites:

Colleges & Universities

- LSU: Campus closed; remote instruction in place.

- Southern University: Remote classes; campus dining open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- FranU: Campus closed; remote classes.

East Baton Rouge

- East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools: Closed; remote work assigned.

- BASIS Mid City Charter School: Closed.

- Catholic High: Virtual instruction.

- Central Community Public Schools: Closed.

- Central Private School: Closed.

- Diocese of Baton Rouge Schools: Most Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Mercy, Redemptorist-St. Gerard, and more—all closed.

- The Dunham School: Upper grades have remote work.

- Episcopal High: Upper grades have remote work.

- Helix Community Schools: Baker High, Helix Aviation Academy, and others—remote work assigned.

- Louisiana School for the Deaf/Visually Impaired: Residential students stay home, virtual learning.

- Parkview Baptist School: High school grades go virtual.

- Zachary Public Schools: Closed.

West Baton Rouge

- West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools: Closed.

- Holy Family in Port Allen: Closed.

West Feliciana Parish

- West Feliciana Parish Public Schools: Closed; remote work assigned.

Assumption Parish

- Assumption Parish Public Schools: Closed.

Iberville Parish

- Iberville Parish Public Schools: Closed; remote work assigned.

- Iberville Charter Academy: Closed.

Thought-Provoking Question: As remote learning becomes the go-to solution for weather disruptions, are we sacrificing the irreplaceable benefits of classroom interaction? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think virtual learning is a worthy substitute, or is there something lost in translation?