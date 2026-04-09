Bathurst 12 Hour Red-Flagged: Massive Crash Takes Out Race Leader Ralf Aron | Full Analysis (2026)

A shocking incident unfolded at the Meguiar's Bathurst 12 Hour, leaving spectators and participants alike in a state of disbelief. The race, a highly anticipated event in the Intercontinental GT Challenge season, took an unexpected turn during the ninth hour.

Race leader Ralf Aron, driving the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, found himself in a perilous situation as he approached Forrest's Elbow. An unfortunate collision with the spun Tsunami RT Porsche 911 GT3 R, driven by Johannes Zelger, left Aron with no escape route. The Volante Rosso Aston Martin Vantage GT3, blocking the circuit, further compounded the problem.

The Estonian debutant, Aron, emerged from the crash with visible damage to his car and himself. Despite appearing to exit the vehicle under his own power, he was later seen resting on the side of the track. Official sources confirmed that Aron, now in stable condition, would be transported to a hospital in the nearby town of Orange for further evaluation.

Zelger, on the other hand, managed to exit his Tsunami RT car without assistance. However, the race control team made the difficult decision to red-flag the event with over three hours remaining on the clock.

This incident handed the lead to Luca Stolz in the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG, followed closely by Maro Engel in the GruppeM Mercedes-AMG.

The aftermath of this crash has sparked intense debates among motorsport enthusiasts. While some question the safety measures in place, others praise the quick thinking of the race control team.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Do you think the red-flag decision was justified, or should the race have continued? Share your opinions in the comments below!