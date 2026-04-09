Bathurst 12 Hour Crash: Red Flagged After Horror Incident | What Happened & Immediate Reactions (2026)

A terrifying crash at the Bathurst 12 Hour race has caused a red flag, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. But was it avoidable?

The incident involved race leader Ralf Aron, whose #77 Craft-Bamboo car collided with Johannes Zegler's #79 Porsche. Zegler's car had spun just past a tricky bend, known as Forrest's Elbow, after being waved through by the 'Lucky Dog' during a Safety Car period. But here's where it gets controversial—Kai Allen, driving the #100 Penrite Mercedes-AMG, tapped Zegler's car, causing it to spin. This spin left the Porsche stranded on the racing line, a potential hazard for the upcoming drivers.

As the race leaders approached, Damien Hamilton in the #14 Aston Martin stopped to avoid the Porsche, but Aron, who had radio issues, couldn't react in time. The #77 Mercedes-AMG slammed into the #79 Porsche, sending it spinning out of the way. This impact, while clearing a path for the cars behind, was a heart-stopping moment for spectators.

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Luca Stolz and Maro Engel, in second and third place respectively, managed to navigate through the debris field, narrowly avoiding the crash. Stolz admitted to seeing the stopped car and trying to avoid it, while Engel couldn't believe he got through without touching any debris.

This incident raises questions about race safety and the effectiveness of yellow flags. Could this crash have been prevented with better communication or a different safety protocol? The debate is sure to spark discussions among racing enthusiasts.

The race order at the time of the red flag was as follows:

Habul, Stolz, and Gounon in the #75 Mercedes-AMG, with 196 laps Engel, Grenier, and Martin in the #888 Mercedes-AMG, just 1.3188 seconds behind Patterson, Barnicoat, and Kirchhöfer in the #95 McLaren ...

With the race temporarily halted, the focus shifts to the well-being of the drivers and the investigation into the crash. Will this incident lead to changes in race procedures? The world of racing eagerly awaits the answers.