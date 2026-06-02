The final 35-car entry list for the upcoming Meguiar's Bathurst 12 Hour has been unveiled, marking the largest field for the Intercontinental GT Challenge season opener since the COVID-19 pandemic. This highly anticipated event, set to take place in Australia, features a diverse lineup of 31 GT3 cars, two GT4 entries, and two invitational class cars, totaling 35 entries. The event promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the largest field since the 2020 Bathurst 12H. But here's where it gets controversial... The entry list reveals a strong representation from Mercedes-AMG with ten GT3 Evo models, followed by Porsche with five, Audi with four, and BMW with three. However, Ferrari, McLaren, and Corvette each have only two cars, leaving some fans questioning the balance of the field. And this is the part most people miss... The Pro class will see 15 GT3 cars battling for outright honors, while the Pro-Am, Silver, and Bronze categories have four, two, and ten entries, respectively. The No. 183 Jamec Racing-backed Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II is an additional Pro class entry, shared by Brad Schumacher, Will Brown, and Christopher Haase. The No. 9 Hallmarc Team MPC Audi and No. 21 Porsche 911 GT3 R are also confirmed, with Marc Cini, Dean Fiore, Lee Holdsworth, and Ralf Bohn, along with the Renauer brothers, behind the wheel. The GT4 class features a single McLaren Artura GT4 from Method Motorsport and Team NZ's Aston Martin Vantage GT4, while the Invitational class includes a Vantage Racing KTM X-Bow GT2 and 111 Racing's IRC GT. Practice for the Bathurst 12H starts on Friday with four sessions, followed by two more on Saturday morning before qualifying. The race is set to begin at 5:45 a.m. local time on Sunday. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the entry list, or do you have a different interpretation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Bathurst 12 Hour 2026: Full Entry List Breakdown & Race Preview (2026)
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