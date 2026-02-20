Bath vs Exeter Chiefs Rugby Highlights | Green's Last-Minute Try Seals the Win (2026)

The thrilling match between Bath and Exeter Chiefs showcased a dramatic comeback and a dramatic finish. Exeter, down 26-0, mounted an impressive fightback, only to fall just short in the final moments. Arthur Green's last-minute try sealed Bath's victory, 33-26, despite Exeter's valiant efforts.

Exeter's winger Campbell Ridl was sent off early on, leaving Bath with a numerical advantage. The home team capitalized, scoring four tries through Beno Obano, Alfie Barbeary, Santiago Carreras, and Ollie Lawrence. However, Exeter refused to yield, with Joseph Dweba, Ollie Woodburn, Greg Fisilau, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso responding with tries of their own, narrowing the gap to 26-26.

The turning point came when Exeter's Henry Slade found the corner with his boot, reducing the deficit to 12 points at halftime. Bath's Ben Spencer had a try disallowed early in the second half for an obstruction, but they held firm. Exeter's comeback story began in their first game of the season, where they drew 33-33 with Northampton Saints after trailing 26-0.

Exeter's penalties gave them a chance, but Bath's Arthur Green emerged as the hero, scoring the winning try in the final seconds. The match highlighted the fine line between victory and defeat, leaving both teams with a story to tell and a lesson to learn.

