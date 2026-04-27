Basit Ali's Frustration: Pakistan's T20 WC Exit and the Blame Game (2026)

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has sparked a heated debate after his scathing criticism of the national team's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In a recent YouTube video, Ali pointed out several strategic errors and personnel choices that he believes cost Pakistan a spot in the semifinals. He boldly declared, 'This is Mike Hesson's team,' implicating the head coach's influence on the team's selection and strategy. But here's where it gets controversial... Ali's strong words have ignited a discussion about the team's management and the role of the coach. And this is the part most people miss... While some viewers agree with Ali's assessment, others defend the team's performance, sparking a lively debate in the comments section. So, what do you think? Do you side with Basit Ali's criticism or believe the team deserves more credit? Share your thoughts and let the conversation begin!