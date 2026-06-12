Basingstoke Golf Centre to Become a Water Park & Hotel? | Great Wolf Resorts' Plans (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling transformation! A golf course in Basingstoke is set to undergo a major makeover, and it's a controversial move that has everyone talking.

A leisure company has proposed an ambitious plan to turn the Basingstoke Golf Centre into an indoor water park and a massive hotel complex. With over 500 rooms envisioned, this project aims to create a unique leisure destination. But here's where it gets interesting: the local council has already given the green light in principle, and now the application from Great Wolf Resorts, a US-based company, is up for consideration.

The proposed development includes a 512-bedroom hotel, an exciting water park, dining options, and retail spaces. If approved, the company promises significant benefits for the area, including substantial investment and a boost to the local economy. However, this proposal has sparked debate among residents and golf enthusiasts alike.

And this is the part most people miss: while some see it as a welcome addition, bringing jobs and tourism, others argue that it could disrupt the peaceful golf course environment. The potential impact on the local community and the golf industry is a hot topic.

So, what do you think? Is this an exciting opportunity or a controversial move? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the future of this iconic golf course!

Basingstoke Golf Centre to Become a Water Park & Hotel? | Great Wolf Resorts' Plans (2026)

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