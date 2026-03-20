Baseball Immortals: Beltran & Jones Enter Hall of Fame! | 2026 Election Recap (2026)

Imagine being remembered forever, your name etched in baseball history alongside legends. That's the power of the Hall of Fame. But what if your path to immortality is paved with controversy? This year's MLB Hall of Fame election saw Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones punch their tickets to Cooperstown, but their journeys weren't without bumps in the road.

On a recent Tuesday night, Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones officially earned their place among baseball's immortals, securing enough votes to be enshrined in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. It's a moment of triumph, years in the making.

Both players faced significant hurdles related to the Hall of Fame's 'character clause.' Beltran was heavily implicated in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, while Jones had a prior arrest related to domestic violence. Despite these controversies, both managed to surpass the required 75% voting threshold after multiple attempts. This raises a crucial question: How much should off-field issues factor into a player's Hall of Fame candidacy? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Many believe that without the cloud of that 2017 sign-stealing scandal, Beltran would have been a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a surefire lock. He was that good.

Born in Puerto Rico, Beltran's on-field accomplishments are undeniable. A nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, and two-time Silver Slugger, he also snagged the 1999 Rookie of the Year award. Over his 20 seasons, he blasted 435 home runs, a testament to his power and consistency. His 2006 season stands out, where he hit 41 homers and finished fourth in the NL MVP voting.

But Beltran's legacy isn't just about regular-season stats. He delivered one of the most memorable postseason performances ever in 2004. Playing for the Houston Astros, he crushed eight home runs in just 12 playoff games. This included homering in five consecutive games, punctuated by a walk-off homer against the Cardinals in the NLCS. He almost single-handedly carried Houston to the World Series. Now, that legendary performance, along with his storied career, will be forever celebrated in Cooperstown.

Andruw Jones's career began with a bang. At just 19, he made an immediate impact in the 1996 World Series, launching two home runs in Game 1. This feat made him the youngest player ever to homer in a World Series game. This was just the opening act of a remarkable career, primarily spent in an Atlanta Braves uniform.

Jones possessed one of the most impressive peaks in baseball history. He earned five All-Star selections and won an astounding 10 consecutive Gold Gloves as a center fielder, showcasing his unparalleled defensive prowess. And it wasn't just his glove; Jones also hammered 368 home runs during his time in Atlanta, accumulating 61 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) as a Brave.

After leaving Atlanta, his offensive production declined, leading to a longer wait for Hall of Fame election. He finally got the call in his ninth year on the ballot. Nevertheless, Jones, born in Curacao, will become the first player from his country to be enshrined in Cooperstown, a source of immense pride for his nation.

Now, let's look at some other notable names on the ballot.

Chase Utley continues to gain momentum. In his third year of eligibility, Utley garnered 59.1% of the vote, a significant jump from 39.8% the previous year. As ballot space opens up, Utley's chances continue to improve. He could potentially approach the 75% threshold in his fourth year. However, his former middle infield partner from Philadelphia, Jimmy Rollins, is struggling, receiving only 25.4% of the vote in his fifth year of eligibility.

Andy Pettitte is also seeing his support grow, gaining 20% in his eighth year on the ballot. Pettitte's candidacy was stagnant for years before experiencing substantial growth recently. The five-time World Series champion has admitted to using HGH, a banned substance in MLB. But here's where it gets controversial... This admission hasn't deterred recent voters, making his case a fascinating one to watch over the next two years. Do you think past PED use should completely disqualify a player, or should voters consider the entirety of their career?

Felix Hernandez made the largest jump ever recorded on a Hall of Fame ballot since the Baseball Writers Association of America was founded in 1967. Debuting at 20.6% last year, 'King Felix' is now sitting comfortably at 46.1% in his second year on the ballot. The 2010 Cy Young winner is benefiting from evolving standards for pitchers entering the Hall of Fame, and we can expect even more growth next year.

Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez remain stuck in 'PED no man's land.' Ramirez was removed from the ballot after 10 years of eligibility. Rodriguez climbed to 40% in his fifth year, a slight increase from 37.1% last year. Ramirez, who failed two drug tests after MLB's strict stance on drugs, never reached 40% in any of his 10 years.

Dustin Pedroia and Mark Buehrle saw their votes nearly double, both hovering around 20%. Pedroia has eight years of eligibility remaining, while Buehrle has only four. If Utley is elected soon, it could free up votes for fellow second baseman Pedroia. Buehrle, a left-handed pitcher, will also be competing with the pitchers ahead of him for votes.

Cole Hamels remains on the ballot for 2027, debuting at 23.8%. The 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP was dominant with the Phillies and for a few years with the Texas Rangers. Hamels will continue to compete with Hernandez, Buehrle, and Pettitte for votes next year.

The rest of Hamels's newcomer class failed to reach the 5% threshold and will not return to the ballot in 2027. Ryan Braun, Edwin Encarnacion, Shin-Soo Choo, Matt Kemp, Hunter Pence, Rick Porcello, Alex Gordon, Nick Markakis, Gio Gonzalez, Howie Kendrick, and Daniel Murphy all had outstanding careers but were not deemed worthy of a spot in Cooperstown. It's a reminder of how tough it is to get in!

Following the election of Joe Mauer in 2024, Buster Posey will join the ballot in 2027 with a strong chance of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Mauer's election has shifted how voters evaluate catchers from a statistical perspective. Posey's career was shortened by injuries, but he significantly impacted the game as one of the best catchers of the 2010s.

Jon Lester will also be a newcomer on the ballot next year. The three-time World Series champion will join the fray of pitchers vying for votes in 2027.

Next year's election, like this year's, promises the unique drama that only Hall of Fame voting in baseball can deliver. The debates, the surprises, and the ultimate recognition of baseball's elite make it a captivating process year after year. What are your early predictions for the 2027 Hall of Fame class?