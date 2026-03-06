Bartunkova vs Ferro: Ostrava 2023 Quarterfinal Match Highlights (2026)

In a thrilling display of home-court advantage, Bartunkova emerged victorious over Ferro, securing her place in the Ostrava quarterfinals. This achievement is all the more impressive considering the challenges of playing on familiar turf. But here's where it gets controversial: does home-court advantage truly exist, or is it a myth perpetuated by sports enthusiasts?

While some argue that playing in front of supportive crowds and on known surfaces can boost confidence and performance, others believe it's a psychological construct with little impact on the outcome.

Bartunkova's win certainly suggests there's something to the home-court theory, but it's a debate that rages on in sports circles.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of the crowd. The energy and enthusiasm of home fans can create an electric atmosphere, pushing players to new heights. It's a unique, intangible factor that's difficult to quantify but undeniably powerful.

So, is home-court advantage real?