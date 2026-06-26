Barry Manilow Postpones Vegas Residency Due to Health Reasons (2026)

Pop legend Barry Manilow has postponed his Las Vegas residency following a successful cancer surgery. The 75-year-old singer, known for his timeless hits like 'Mandy' and 'I Write the Songs', was set to perform at the Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21, 2026. However, due to his doctor's advice, he has decided to prioritize his health and recovery. Manilow's surgery, which revealed stage one lung cancer, was a success, but he needs additional time to heal. He assures fans that he's feeling great and recovering well, even spending time in the studio and exercising. Despite the setback, Manilow's latest single, 'Once Before I Go,' has achieved a remarkable milestone, entering Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart after 51 years and three months, a testament to his enduring popularity. His rescheduled Las Vegas shows will take place from March 26-28, 2026, as part of a national tour. Manilow's fans can look forward to his return to the Westgate Las Vegas, with tickets for the postponed shows being refunded. The tour continues with dates in Tampa, Charlotte, Norfolk, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, Lexington, Charleston, Orlando, Sunrise, Estero, Belmont Park, Newark, Wilkes-Barre, Reading, Portland, Albany, Buffalo, Greensboro, Jacksonville, and Duluth. Manilow's dedication to his fans and his commitment to health are a testament to his enduring legacy in the music industry.

Barry Manilow Postpones Vegas Residency Due to Health Reasons (2026)

References

Top Articles
Islanders Dominate Devils 9-0! Duclair's Hat Trick & Sorokin's Shutout | NHL Highlights Jan 6, 2026
Phillies Offseason Rumors: Catching Options, Trade Targets, and Free Agent Moves
Neymar Extends Contract with Santos Until 2026 | World Cup Aspirations
Latest Posts
Penn State LB Anthony Speca Commits to Purdue: Transfer Portal Analysis & Highlights
Saving Kolkata's Trams: Melbourne Enthusiasts Fight to Preserve India's Last Tram Network
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6118

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.