Barry Manilow Postpones Vegas Residency Due to Health Reasons (2026)

Pop legend Barry Manilow has postponed his Las Vegas residency following a successful cancer surgery. The 75-year-old singer, known for his timeless hits like 'Mandy' and 'I Write the Songs', was set to perform at the Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21, 2026. However, due to his doctor's advice, he has decided to prioritize his health and recovery. Manilow's surgery, which revealed stage one lung cancer, was a success, but he needs additional time to heal. He assures fans that he's feeling great and recovering well, even spending time in the studio and exercising. Despite the setback, Manilow's latest single, 'Once Before I Go,' has achieved a remarkable milestone, entering Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart after 51 years and three months, a testament to his enduring popularity. His rescheduled Las Vegas shows will take place from March 26-28, 2026, as part of a national tour. Manilow's fans can look forward to his return to the Westgate Las Vegas, with tickets for the postponed shows being refunded. The tour continues with dates in Tampa, Charlotte, Norfolk, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, Lexington, Charleston, Orlando, Sunrise, Estero, Belmont Park, Newark, Wilkes-Barre, Reading, Portland, Albany, Buffalo, Greensboro, Jacksonville, and Duluth. Manilow's dedication to his fans and his commitment to health are a testament to his enduring legacy in the music industry.