Barry Keoghan's Ringo Starr Hair Transformation: From Crime 101 to The Beatles Biopic (2026)

Get ready to do a double-take because Barry Keoghan’s latest look is a total game-changer! The actor has fully embraced his inner Ringo Starr with a jaw-dropping hair transformation that’s impossible to ignore. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this just a stylish nod to his upcoming role, or has Keoghan gone full method actor? Let’s dive in.

On January 28, the 33-year-old Irish star debuted a dramatic new hairstyle at the London screening of his film Crime 101. Gone are his usual shorter locks; in their place is a voluminous, shaggy mop-top that screams early Beatles vibes. And this isn’t just a random style choice—Keoghan is set to portray Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ ambitious The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, a project that’s already sparking excitement and debate among fans.

The transformation is striking. Keoghan’s hair, now significantly longer, channels the iconic look Starr sported during The Beatles’ rise to fame in the 1960s. It’s a bold move, especially considering the biopic isn’t set to hit screens until April 2028. But Keoghan seems fully committed, even drawing comparisons to 2010s boy band aesthetics (think early One Direction, but with a classic twist).

At the screening, Keoghan’s hair took center stage, quite literally. Photographed touching his new locks and accessorizing with a face-covering scarf, he seemed to lean into the attention. Alongside his Crime 101 co-stars—Monica Barbaro, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo—Keoghan’s look was undeniably the talk of the event.

But this isn’t just about hair. The biopic itself is a massive undertaking. Directed by Sam Mendes, the project will consist of four intersecting films, each focusing on one of The Beatles’ members: Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. And the casting? It’s a who’s who of rising stars: Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as Harrison, and Harris Dickinson as Lennon. But here’s the part most people miss: Ringo Starr himself has weighed in, calling the project ‘exciting’ and even jokingly commenting on Keoghan’s rumored drum lessons.

Starr’s reaction adds an intriguing layer to the conversation. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, he praised Mendes’ vision, saying, ‘I’m excited that [he] has taken the madness of making four movies at the same time.’ He also hinted at the interconnected nature of the films, suggesting that his story will overlap with those of his bandmates. Is this a genius storytelling approach, or a recipe for confusion? That’s up for debate.

While Crime 101 is set to hit theaters next month, the wait for Keoghan’s Starr biopic is a long one. But if his commitment to the role—starting with this hair transformation—is any indication, it’ll be worth it. And let’s not forget Starr’s playful comment to Entertainment Tonight about Keoghan’s drum lessons: ‘I hope not too many.’ Classic Ringo humor, but it raises a question: How far will Keoghan go to embody the legendary drummer?

As we eagerly await 2028, one thing’s for sure: Barry Keoghan’s journey into Ringo Starr’s world is already captivating. But what do you think? Is this hair transformation a brilliant move, or too much, too soon? Let us know in the comments!