Barrie Ontario's Historic Snowstorm: Over 300 cm and Counting! (2026)

In a rare and unprecedented event, the city of Barrie, Ontario has been under a month-long 'high alert' due to an extraordinary amount of snowfall. Since December 28, 2025, the city has been battling record-breaking snow accumulation, with over 300 centimeters (approximately 9.5 feet) of snow reported from November 1, 2025, to January 28, 2026. This has been the longest continuous declaration of a significant weather event in the city's history.

The 'high' level alert remains in effect as of Wednesday afternoon, as crews continue to restore winter maintenance standards and keep roads safe. While snow removal efforts are ongoing on arterial roads, collector roads, narrow curb lanes, and on-street cycling lanes, the city has warned that maintenance could take longer than usual. In residential areas, contracted crews are removing snow piles from cul-de-sacs, while city staff are addressing sight-line concerns where snowbanks are high.

The significant weather event will not be lifted until all narrowed roads and cycling lanes are fully addressed, according to the latest alert. Residents are reminded that overnight on-street parking is not permitted on city streets between 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m., and between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the downtown area, from December 1 through March 31. City officials also advise residents to clear flat areas beside or at the end of driveways for garbage, recycling, and organics carts and to keep them out of the path of snow removal equipment.

The city has promised to provide updates if there are any further changes or impacts. This situation has sparked a debate on the city's response and the challenges of managing such extreme weather events. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the city's approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below.