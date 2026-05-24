Barrett Media's Top 20 Major Market News/Talk Radio Afternoon Shows of 2025 (2026)

Who dominates the airwaves in the afternoon? The battle for the top spot in major market news/talk radio is fierce, and Barrett Media's 2025 rankings are finally here! But here's where it gets controversial: these rankings are based solely on industry votes, not our own opinions. Does this system truly reflect the best of the best, or are there hidden biases at play?

Presented by the talented JJ Surma Voiceovers (check out his work at https://www.jjsurma.com/ to see how he can elevate your brand), this year's Top 20 Major Market Afternoon Shows list is a testament to the power of storytelling and engagement. Want to see the full rankings? Head over to our website (https://barrettmedia.com/category/barrett-media-top-20/), subscribe to our newsletters (https://barrettmedia.com/subscribe/), or follow us on social media (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BarrettMedia, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/barrettmedia/, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@barrettmedia, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barrettmedia_/, X: https://x.com/Barrett_Media) to stay updated. And don't forget to mark your calendars for March when I'll be releasing a behind-the-scenes video on our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@barrettsportsnewsmedia) – subscribe now so you don't miss it!

Transparency is key: These rankings are based on 2025 performance, and any changes in 2026 won't affect the results. We ask our voters to provide photos and logos, but it's a constant struggle – so please bear with us if some images are missing. Our executive panel, comprising 40 program directors and corporate executives from top broadcasting companies like Audacy, iHeart, Cumulus, and more, cast their votes based on criteria like the ear test, originality, multi-platform impact, ratings, national clearance, and industry buzz. It's not a perfect system, but it's one we believe in to showcase the industry's finest.

And the winner is... Mitch Albom of WJR 760 in Detroit! This is Mitch's first category win since we started this series in 2022, and it's a well-deserved victory. Albom edged out the Von Haessler Doctrine by a significant margin, securing five first-place votes. Interestingly, eight shows received at least one first-place vote, highlighting the diversity of opinions among our voters.

Here's a fun fact: The battle for 10th place was incredibly close, with James Parker edging out Cats & Crosby by just two points!

What do you think of the rankings? Are there any shows you feel were overlooked? Let us know in the comments below! We love hearing from our readers and sparking discussions about the ever-evolving world of news/talk radio.

Stay tuned for the rest of our Top 20 series, coming soon:

Monday, February 16: BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market N/T Radio Program Directors of 2024

BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market N/T Radio Program Directors of 2024 Tuesday, February 17: BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market N/T Radio Stations of 2025

BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market N/T Radio Stations of 2025 Wednesday, February 18: BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market News Media Digital Shows of 2025

BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market News Media Digital Shows of 2025 Thursday, February 19: BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market News Television Shows of 2025

BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market News Television Shows of 2025 Friday, February 20: BM Top 20 Major/Mid Market News Television Talent of 2025

At Barrett Media, we're passionate about the media industry. Founded by Jason Barrett in 2015, we provide consulting services to top audio and video brands while delivering daily content on music, news, and sports media at https://barrettmedia.com/. Sign up for our newsletters (https://barrettmedia.com/subscribe/) to stay informed and receive the latest updates directly in your inbox. Jason, a seasoned media professional with experience at ESPN Radio, 95.7 The Game, and more, can be reached on Twitter @SportsRadioPD or via email at Jason@BarrettMedia.com.