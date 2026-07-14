Barclays Manager of the Season: Vote Now! (2026)

The Barclays Manager of the Season award is a highly anticipated honor, and this year's nominees showcase the incredible talent and diversity in Premier League management. As a seasoned football analyst, I'm thrilled to delve into the achievements of these six exceptional managers and offer my insights on who deserves the prestigious title.

A Season of Sensational Debuts and Veteran Excellence

Keith Andrews, a former midfielder, has stunned the football world with his remarkable debut season at Brentford. Taking over from Thomas Frank, he's transformed the team's fortunes, challenging for a top-six finish and defeating giants like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Aston Villa. This is a testament to his tactical prowess and ability to inspire players, making him a strong contender for the award.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Leading the title race for most of the campaign, Arteta has masterminded a resurgence that has fans dreaming of a repeat of the Invincibles' glory days. Despite a brief dip in form, he's guided the team to the Champions League final and kept their title hopes alive. In my opinion, Arteta's ability to motivate and adapt is a key factor in Arsenal's success, making him a top candidate.

Michael Carrick's impact at Manchester United has been nothing short of extraordinary. Taking over mid-season, he's propelled the Red Devils to third place and Champions League qualification. Carrick's tactical acumen and man-management skills have been on full display, as evidenced by their impressive form since his arrival. This turnaround is a remarkable feat, and Carrick's leadership should not be overlooked.

Pep Guardiola, a managerial legend, is no stranger to this award. With five previous wins, he's in the running again, showcasing his consistent brilliance. Guardiola's ability to adapt and innovate is unparalleled, as seen by his two Manager of the Month awards this season. His legacy speaks for itself, and he remains a formidable contender.

Andoni Iraola has quietly gone about his business at AFC Bournemouth, achieving remarkable results. Despite key player departures, Iraola has nurtured young talent and maintained a strong league position. His ability to rebuild and develop a cohesive unit is commendable and deserves recognition.

Regis Le Bris has continued his impressive managerial journey at Sunderland. After a successful promotion campaign, he's guided the team towards a potential top-half finish and European qualification. Le Bris' tactical flexibility and ability to inspire are evident, making him a dark horse in this race.

The Verdict: A Tough Choice

Choosing the Manager of the Season is no easy task. Each nominee has brought something unique to the table, showcasing the depth of managerial talent in the Premier League. Personally, I believe Mikel Arteta's leadership at Arsenal stands out. His ability to maintain a title challenge, adapt to setbacks, and inspire a cohesive unit is remarkable. However, the other nominees cannot be discounted, as they've all achieved significant milestones.

What makes this award particularly intriguing is the blend of seasoned veterans and rising stars. It highlights the evolving nature of football management and the diverse approaches to success. In my opinion, the Premier League's managerial landscape is richer than ever, and this award is a testament to that.

As the votes are cast and the winner is decided, one thing is certain: the 2025/26 season has been a showcase of exceptional management, and these nominees have all played their part in making it a memorable campaign.