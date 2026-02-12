Barcelona's Dominant Display Secures Supercopa Final Spot, but at What Cost?

In a performance that will be talked about for days, Barcelona thrashed Athletic Club 5-0 to book their place in the Supercopa de Espana final. This victory sets up a mouth-watering clash against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, but it wasn't without controversy.

The game started with Athletic Club on the front foot, as Oihan Sancet's early effort tested Joao Garcia's reflexes. However, Ernesto Valverde's men seemed content to sit back after this, allowing Barcelona to grow into the game.

And this is where the tide turned. Ferran Torres pounced on a loose ball in the box to give Barcelona the lead. Fermin Lopez then doubled the advantage with a thunderous finish, assisted by Raphinha. The young winger, Roony Bardghji, added a third with a composed strike.

But here's where it gets controversial. Raphinha's second goal, a rocket into the top corner, came just before halftime and seemed to deflate Athletic Club's spirits. The second half saw Barcelona dominate, with Raphinha completing his hat-trick shortly after the restart.

Was this a case of Barcelona showing their class, or did Athletic Club simply lose their fighting spirit? The scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, but the story within the game is more complex. Barcelona's clinical finishing and relentless pressure paid off, but did they exploit a weakened opponent?

What do you think? Was this a fair reflection of both teams' abilities, or did one side's tactics expose a vulnerability in the other? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a healthy debate!