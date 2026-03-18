Barbican Artistic Lead Devyani Saltzman Made Redundant After 18 Months: What Happened? (2026)

Startling shake-up at the Barbican: the arts and participation lead is out after just 18 months in the role. Devyani Saltzman, who held the position of Barbican director for arts and participation, has been made redundant, The Stage has learned.

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Barbican Artistic Lead Devyani Saltzman Made Redundant After 18 Months: What Happened? (2026)

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