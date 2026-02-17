Banwell Bypass Traffic Lights: Delays and Frustration for Villagers (2026)

Imagine living in a village where traffic lights, meant to ease congestion, have turned into a daily nightmare! Residents of Banwell, a village in North Somerset, are facing major delays due to temporary traffic lights that seem to malfunction in the rain.

The Traffic Light Controversy

Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), the company responsible for these lights, claims there's no issue with their equipment. However, locals strongly disagree, stating that the lights go out of sync during rainfall, allowing only a few cars through before turning red again.

Chantelle Fox, a resident, shared her experience with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, saying, "Some people were stuck there for over an hour that day."

Steve Voller, the chairman of Banwell's parish council, believes the situation is made worse by frustrated drivers ignoring the red lights, which further confuses the sensors. He adds, "I have been caught in them for 15-20 minutes, others even longer."

But here's where it gets controversial...

ITS insists that the long wait times are due to the ongoing roadworks in the area and that the lights have never caused an hour-long delay. They claim all their traffic lights undergo rigorous testing and that they receive alerts for any faults.

A spokesperson for ITS stated, "I can categorically say that our lights have had no faults since deployment."

The Historical Context

The traffic lights in Banwell are part of a larger project to build a £105m bypass around the village, aiming to alleviate the village's long-standing traffic issues. The village has struggled with congestion since as early as 1754, and the dawn of the motorcar only exacerbated the problem.

A bypass was first proposed in 1927, and it's taken nearly a century for this project to become a reality. North Somerset Council approved the plans in 2023, and construction is well underway, with the new road expected to open next year.

Resident's Perspective

Ms. Fox, who moved to Banwell two years ago, understands the need for roadworks to complete the bypass but finds the current situation unacceptable. She says, "We knew the bypass was coming, but this is just not what we signed up for."

Mr. Voller, a long-time supporter of the bypass, hopes that the current inconvenience will lead to long-term benefits.

Galliford Try, the contractors building the bypass, acknowledge previous issues with the lights and have installed new equipment to improve traffic flow.

They state, "The traffic lights are essential for the safety of our workers and will eventually open up travel and leisure opportunities for local people."

ITS further explains that due to other roadworks in the area, there's an increased volume of traffic, leading to delays. They apologize for any inconvenience and state that their engineers have adjusted the light timings to improve traffic flow.

And this is the part most people miss...

According to ITS, they received no further complaints after adjusting the traffic light timings earlier in the week.

So, what do you think? Are these traffic lights really to blame for the delays, or is it a necessary evil for the greater good of the bypass project? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!