The Bank of Canada's latest monetary policy decision has sparked debate, with the central bank maintaining its policy rate at 2.25%. Governor Tiff Macklem highlighted the significant trade uncertainty as a major challenge, making it difficult to predict future rate changes. This uncertainty is further compounded by the threat to the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence, as President Trump's administration has opened a criminal investigation into Jerome Powell, the Fed's leader. The BoC's quarterly report predicts modest growth in 2026 and 2027, with inflation targeting the 2% mark. The decision to hold rates comes as businesses struggle to adapt to U.S. tariffs, and hiring intentions remain subdued. The Canadian dollar strengthened post-decision, indicating market response to the bank's stance. Despite the current economic challenges, the BoC's outlook suggests a balanced approach, with potential risks from tariffs offset by downward pressure on prices due to excess supply. Household spending and business investment are expected to contribute to modest growth, and the central bank is optimistic about the economy's restructuring, aiming for a recovery in productive capacity. However, the process will take time, and the BoC's support for the Fed's independence is a notable stance in the face of political pressure.
Bank of Canada holds rates, says threat to Fed independence adds to uncertainty (2026)
References
- https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/big-north-european-investors-reassess-us-exposure-geopolitical-risk-mounts-2026-01-22/
- https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/canada-housing-market-annual-sales-9.7045276
- https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/hydro-power-jan-24-9.7059559
- https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bank-canada-holds-rates-says-hard-predict-future-moves-2026-01-28/
- https://www.ctvnews.ca/calgary/article/students-facing-competitive-admissions-rates-to-access-university-stem-programs/
- https://globalnews.ca/news/11613697/doctors-note-height-westjet-seating/
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