Bangladesh's New Investment Strategies: Defence Industrial Park & Free Trade Zones (2026)

Bangladesh's bold move to accelerate investment and attract foreign capital has sparked a wave of policy decisions. One of the most intriguing developments is the plan to establish a defense industrial park in Mirsarai, repurposing land initially intended for a foreign economic zone. This strategic shift comes as the country's first free trade zone (FTZ) is also in the works, set to revolutionize trade dynamics in Anwara.

But here's where it gets controversial: the Mirsarai defense industrial park was originally earmarked for an Indian economic zone, a project that has now been scrapped. This unexpected turn of events has left a prime piece of land available for a new purpose.

"In today's global climate, the demand for defense products is on the rise, and supply constraints have underscored the importance of domestic production capacity," explained Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

The new defense industrial zone, spanning approximately 850 acres in Chattogram's Mirsarai area, will be developed by the private sector with both local and foreign investment. This initiative aims to boost Bangladesh's defense capabilities and position in the global market, with the produced equipment destined for export.

And this is the part most people miss: the potential impact of Bangladesh's first FTZ. Currently, the country lacks an FTZ framework, but this is set to change with the proposed Anwara FTZ.

An FTZ operates as a deemed overseas territory, allowing goods to be stored, processed, manufactured, and re-exported without customs duties. Ashik highlighted the example of cotton imports for the garment sector, explaining how an FTZ could streamline the supply chain and enhance Bangladesh's global competitiveness.

"If cotton from the United States can be stored in a free trade zone in Bangladesh, it can be quickly re-exported to meet the needs of the garment industry or other countries," he said.

The meeting also addressed the revival of the Kushtia Sugar Mill, a move aimed at creating jobs in the southwestern region and ensuring productive use of over 200 acres of land. Additionally, policymakers decided to allow the establishment of economic zones within municipal areas, addressing the growing pressure on agricultural land as the number of municipalities increases.

To further attract foreign direct investment (FDI), the Bida governing board approved a policy offering a 1.25% cash incentive on FDI brought in by expatriate Bangladeshis. This strategy leverages the international networks of expatriates to connect with foreign investors.

"Expatriates can play a crucial role in introducing their business contacts to Bangladesh," Ashik said.

The meeting also reaffirmed the policy decision to merge six investment promotion agencies in the future, with an independent third-party consultant tasked with designing the framework for this merger.

These bold policy decisions showcase Bangladesh's commitment to economic growth and its willingness to adapt and innovate to stay competitive on the global stage.

What are your thoughts on these developments? Do you think Bangladesh is on the right track with these initiatives? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!