Bangladesh's New Investment Strategies: Defence Industrial Park & Free Trade Zones (2026)

Bangladesh's bold move to accelerate investment and attract foreign capital has sparked a wave of policy decisions. One of the most intriguing developments is the plan to establish a defense industrial park in Mirsarai, repurposing land initially intended for a foreign economic zone. This strategic shift comes as the country's first free trade zone (FTZ) is also in the works, set to revolutionize trade dynamics in Anwara.

But here's where it gets controversial: the Mirsarai defense industrial park was originally earmarked for an Indian economic zone, a project that has now been scrapped. This unexpected turn of events has left a prime piece of land available for a new purpose.

"In today's global climate, the demand for defense products is on the rise, and supply constraints have underscored the importance of domestic production capacity," explained Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

The new defense industrial zone, spanning approximately 850 acres in Chattogram's Mirsarai area, will be developed by the private sector with both local and foreign investment. This initiative aims to boost Bangladesh's defense capabilities and position in the global market, with the produced equipment destined for export.

See Also
Japan's December Exports Plunge: What's Behind the 11.1% Drop to the U.S.?Canada-India Energy Trade: A New Era of CooperationSingapore's Monetary Policy: Why No Changes Expected Despite Strong Growth?Venezuela's Oil Comeback: Can It Reach 3 Million Barrels Per Day?

And this is the part most people miss: the potential impact of Bangladesh's first FTZ. Currently, the country lacks an FTZ framework, but this is set to change with the proposed Anwara FTZ.

An FTZ operates as a deemed overseas territory, allowing goods to be stored, processed, manufactured, and re-exported without customs duties. Ashik highlighted the example of cotton imports for the garment sector, explaining how an FTZ could streamline the supply chain and enhance Bangladesh's global competitiveness.

"If cotton from the United States can be stored in a free trade zone in Bangladesh, it can be quickly re-exported to meet the needs of the garment industry or other countries," he said.

See Also
Davos 2026: Unlocking Global Progress with Transparency and Human-Centric Innovation

The meeting also addressed the revival of the Kushtia Sugar Mill, a move aimed at creating jobs in the southwestern region and ensuring productive use of over 200 acres of land. Additionally, policymakers decided to allow the establishment of economic zones within municipal areas, addressing the growing pressure on agricultural land as the number of municipalities increases.

To further attract foreign direct investment (FDI), the Bida governing board approved a policy offering a 1.25% cash incentive on FDI brought in by expatriate Bangladeshis. This strategy leverages the international networks of expatriates to connect with foreign investors.

"Expatriates can play a crucial role in introducing their business contacts to Bangladesh," Ashik said.

The meeting also reaffirmed the policy decision to merge six investment promotion agencies in the future, with an independent third-party consultant tasked with designing the framework for this merger.

These bold policy decisions showcase Bangladesh's commitment to economic growth and its willingness to adapt and innovate to stay competitive on the global stage.

What are your thoughts on these developments? Do you think Bangladesh is on the right track with these initiatives? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!

Bangladesh's New Investment Strategies: Defence Industrial Park & Free Trade Zones (2026)

References

Top Articles
ASH 2026 Guidelines: Managing Relapsed/Refractory ALL in Adolescents and Young Adults
Six House Republicans defy Trump to block his Canada tariffs
Should the NBA Abolish the Draft to End Tanking? | NBA Overreactions
Latest Posts
Ineos Owner's Controversial Immigration Comments: UK 'Colonised'?
Erkhes Enkhtur: Mongolian Swimming Star Flips Commitment to Georgia for 2026
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5733

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.