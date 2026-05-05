Bangladesh's First Female PM: The Legacy of Khaleda Zia (2026)

The passing of Bangladesh's first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, aged 80, marks the end of an era in the country's political landscape. Her death, following a prolonged illness, has left a profound impact on the nation, especially given her pivotal role in Bangladesh's democratic journey. Zia's political career was characterized by both triumph and controversy, leaving an indelible mark on the country's history.

In 1991, Zia became a trailblazer, becoming Bangladesh's first female head of government after her party's victory in the country's first democratic election in two decades. However, her political journey was not without challenges. She faced a bitter feud with Sheikh Hasina, her political rival, which dominated Bangladeshi politics for decades. Despite her health struggles, Zia remained a prominent figure, with her party announcing her intention to contest the upcoming general elections in February.

Zia's political legacy is complex. She was a charismatic leader, but her time in office was marred by corruption allegations. In 2018, under Hasina's administration, she was jailed for corruption, a decision she vehemently denied as politically motivated. Despite these setbacks, Zia's influence on Bangladeshi politics is undeniable.

The impact of her passing extends beyond politics. Crowds gathered outside the hospital, a testament to her enduring popularity. Her family, including her son Tarique Rahman, who returned from self-imposed exile, was by her side in her final moments. The BNP, her political party, expressed grief and requested prayers for her soul.

Local newspapers paid tribute to Zia, highlighting her unwavering commitment to politics. Prothom Alo described her as an 'uncompromising leader,' while The Daily Star emphasized her role as a 'defining figure of Bangladesh's democratic struggle.' Her death has sparked discussions about the future of Bangladeshi politics and the potential return of her party to power, with her son Tarique Rahman as a possible successor.