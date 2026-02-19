Bangladesh Premier League Resumes: Players End Boycott, BCB Takes Action (2026)

A major breakthrough has been achieved in the Bangladesh cricket crisis, with players calling off their boycott and agreeing to resume the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches on Friday. This comes after intense negotiations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), which culminated in a late-night meeting on Thursday.

CWAB president Mohammad Mithun, alongside BCB director Iftekhar Rahman, announced the resolution at a press conference, stating, "We are putting cricket first and will resume playing tomorrow. The BCB has assured us that our demands will be addressed as soon as possible."

But here's where it gets controversial... The CWAB had initially demanded the suspension of BCB director M Nazmul Islam as a condition for talks. While Nazmul has been removed as the finance committee chairman, he still holds his director position, pending a review by the board.

The protesting players have welcomed the move but are now seeking a public apology from Nazmul. ESPNcricinfo has learned that this demand is a sticking point between CWAB and BCB president Aminul Islam.

"He has been given 48 hours to respond, which will end at noon on Saturday. Then it will be referred to the disciplinary committee, as per our constitution," BCB director Iftekhar Rahman explained.

The board met with BPL franchise officials before engaging with the players' representatives on Thursday evening. Trouble began when Nazmul made disparaging remarks about the country's premier players during a BCB prayer meeting for former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

When asked about the potential financial impact of Bangladesh's absence from the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Nazmul's response sparked outrage. He suggested that the board would not suffer financially and that the burden would fall solely on the cricketers, with no compensation offered.

The BCB quickly released a statement distancing itself from Nazmul's views, expressing "sincere regret" and clarifying that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any director's statements unless issued formally.

On Thursday night, Iftekhar described Nazmul's comments as "unfortunate" but clarified that the board had been unable to reach him. He emphasized that the board follows its constitution and has issued a show cause notice to Nazmul, giving him 48 hours to respond.

"We tried to contact him throughout the day, but we couldn't reach him. We wanted to bring him here for further discussions," Iftekhar added.

This development has brought a temporary resolution to the crisis, but the demand for a public apology from Nazmul remains a contentious issue. Will Nazmul comply, or will this lead to further tensions?