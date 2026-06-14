Bangladesh Election 2024: Sheikh Hasina Ouster, BNP vs Jamaat-e-Islami (2026)

A nation's future hangs in the balance as Bangladesh heads to the polls for a historic election. This is not just any election; it's a pivotal moment that could shape the country's democratic trajectory for years to come.

The year 2024 saw a student-led revolution that toppled the longest-serving Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and now, the people of Bangladesh are eager to have their voices heard. With more than a thousand lives lost during the protests, the nation is seeking a new path forward, one that promises a return to democracy and a chance for real change.

The 2024 Protests: A Turning Point

It all began with a simple demand: the abolition of quotas in civil service jobs. University students took to the streets, peacefully protesting a system that reserved a third of these jobs for veterans' relatives from Bangladesh's 1971 independence war. In a country already grappling with high youth unemployment, this discriminatory practice became a symbol of a larger issue - a government that critics say was corrupt and intolerant of dissent.

The protests soon snowballed into a full-blown movement against the government, with people from all walks of life joining in. And then, in a dramatic turn of events, the protests succeeded, leading to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A New Beginning: The Election and Its Significance

An interim government, led by the esteemed Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, stepped in to prepare Bangladesh for this crucial election. Many citizens feel that this is the first time their votes will truly matter. Mizanur Rahman, a 21-year-old undergraduate, expresses his excitement, saying, "I want all voters, regardless of their background, to be able to exercise their right to vote. That's what true democracy looks like."

However, not everyone shares this optimism. Supporters of the Awami League, the party of the ousted Prime Minister, argue that a free and fair election is impossible without their participation. The party has been banned from politics, leaving a void in today's electoral landscape.

Sheikh Hasina's Ouster: A Controversial Chapter

Sheikh Hasina, once a pro-democracy icon and Bangladesh's longest-serving Prime Minister, has been in self-imposed exile in India since 2024. Her political career, which spanned two decades, took a turn in recent years as she was accused of authoritarianism and clamping down on dissent. Politically motivated arrests, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings increased under her rule.

In a shocking development, a special tribunal in Dhaka sentenced her to death last November for crimes against humanity related to her crackdown on protesters. The UN estimates that as many as 1,400 people were killed during this crackdown, which lasted just 46 days. Hasina, however, remains in India, and she has denied all charges, questioning the legitimacy of this election.

A Democratic Rebirth?

This election is being hailed as the most crucial in over a decade for Bangladesh. It's a chance for the nation to break free from the shadow of authoritarian rule under Hasina and embark on a new democratic journey. With the Awami League banned, the country's main Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, steps into the spotlight as a major player for the first time.

Voters are not only choosing a new government but also deciding on a constitutional referendum. This referendum will determine the fate of the July Charter, a comprehensive reforms package, and for the first time, ballots from Bangladeshi voters abroad are being accepted.

But here's where it gets controversial: With the Awami League absent, can this election truly be called free and fair? And this is the part most people miss: despite the controversy, this is the first election in a long time where the outcome is genuinely uncertain, giving voters a real sense of choice.

The Election: A Battle Between Ideologies

The real contest is between the center-right Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest Muslim party. BNP, with its long-time rival Awami League out of the picture, is seen as the front-runner. Led by Tarique Rahman, the son of the late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, BNP promises to tackle corruption, boost employment, and improve infrastructure.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami, once an ally of BNP, has formed a powerful alliance with the National Citizen Party and the Liberal Democratic Party. This alliance has gained traction among young voters, but it has also sparked a debate: Should Bangladesh be led by an Islamist party?

A Day of Double Voting

Today, each voter will cast two ballots. The first, on a white ballot, is for their preferred Member of Parliament from their constituency. The second, on a pink ballot, is for the national referendum. This referendum asks voters to decide on a package of reforms, including increased female representation in parliament, term limits for the Prime Minister, and the establishment of a bicameral parliament with a 100-member upper house.

If the referendum passes, any future constitutional amendments will require the approval of a majority in the upper house.

A Nation Votes: The Road Ahead

As more than 120 million Bangladeshis prepare to cast their votes, the nation holds its breath. This election is a chance to heal the wounds of the past and chart a new course for the future. It's a chance for Bangladesh to prove that democratic recovery is possible, even after years of political turmoil.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates and analysis from this historic election.