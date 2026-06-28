The fashion world is abuzz with the arrival of summer, and one brand that's consistently delivering on the season's hottest trends is Banana Republic. While linen might be a summer staple, it's often overlooked as a fabric. However, Banana Republic has mastered the art of working this hardworking fiber into everything from shirts and trousers to lightweight sweaters and summer tailoring. This year, the retailer's linen collection is particularly impressive, offering a wide range of options for men looking to stay cool and stylish during the hottest months. But with such a vast selection, where should you start? Fear not, as we've curated a list of our favorite pieces from Banana Republic's latest linen collection, ensuring you can find the perfect summer outfit, no matter the occasion. From breezy button-ups to sweat-free sweaters, these pieces are designed to keep you comfortable and looking sharp all season long. So, whether you're attending a wedding, facing a sweaty commute, or simply want to beat the heat in style, Banana Republic has got you covered with its exceptional linen collection. But don't just take our word for it; let's dive into the details and explore why these pieces are worth your attention.
Banana Republic Linen Collection 2026: Top 15 Summer Styles for Men (2026)
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